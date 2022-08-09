The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold its in-person Summer Social on Aug. 17.
The event will take place from 1-2 p.m. in the John P. Holt Brentwood Library's gathering room featuring refreshments and door prizes.
"Our objective is to get acquainted with each other in person," the event description reads. "Throughout the event, Steering Committee members will be available for questions and will be interested in hearing ideas from the group about the League of Women Voters’ presence and work in Williamson County."
The event is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance here.
