The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will host a presentation covering carbon pricing and climate change with Fred LeMay, co-founder of the Williamson County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
The virtual presentation will be held in conjunction with the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. To register online, click here.
According to a news release, LeMay grew up in northern Michigan and graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in political science and history. He then began work in the property and casualty insurance industry where he witnessed the challenge of predicting probabilities in a changing climate.
LeMay currently lives in Franklin, and he founded the Williamson County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, along with Jon Fite.
