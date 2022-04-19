The League of Women Voters of Williamson County is encouraging residents to be informed ahead of the May 3 primary by use of their voters guide.
The nonprofit is promoting their VOTE411 Voters Guide in order to help voters become informed and engaged in the election process with a "one-stop-shop" website with information on voter registration, election dates, identification requirements, office positions and candidates and more for races across the state and the nation.
They also encourage candidates to enter their information on the website to help inform voters in their areas about candidates and their positions.
"VOTE411 was launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund, to ensure that voters have the information they need to successfully participate in every election," a news release reads. "Allowing candidates to speak directly to the voters through the online Voters’ Guide platform, ensures that the candidates’ views are accurately represented. All candidate responses come directly from the candidates and are unedited by the League of Women Voters. The League does not support or oppose any candidates or parties."
Voters can find information about their local races by choosing the“Find What’s on Your Ballot,” on Vote411.org, enter your address, choose your party, and click “Go to My Races.”
More information about the League of Women Voters of Williamson County can be found here.
