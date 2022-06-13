The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold its next program on June 15 featuring guest speaker Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey.
According to a news release, the free meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at the Brentwood Library, and attendees can register online here.
"With three decades of experience, Hickey was appointed as the city of Brentwood’s fourth Chief of Police in February of 2022," a news release reads. "Since 1991 Chief Hickey has served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician and an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office. Chief Hickey is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and the FBI National Academy."
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
