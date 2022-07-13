The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold its next program on July 20 featuring guest speaker John P. Holt Brentwood Library Director Susan Earl.
The free meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Brentwood Library's Brentwood Room, and attendees can register online here.
Earl will give an overview of the various kinds of books to borrow, as well as non-book items such as paintings, hotspot devices, music, and the wide range of services and programs that the library offers.
According to a news release, Earl joined the City of Brentwood in 2010, after serving seven years as the Main Library Administrator for the downtown branch of Nashville Public Library.
Before coming to Nashville, she served with the Atlanta-Fulton County Public Library and held other library positions in North Carolina, Ohio and Georgia.
She is a native of Knoxville and has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee.
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
