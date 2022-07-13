League of Women Voters of Williamson County
Courtesy of the League of Women Voters of Williamson County
Montague Bench Dedication 5

John P. Holt Brentwood Library Director Susan Earl addressed the crowd at the Mary Lou Montague memorial bench dedication.
Before coming to Nashville, she served with the Atlanta-Fulton County Public Library and held other library positions in North Carolina, Ohio and Georgia.
 
She is a native of Knoxville and has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee.
 
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
 
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here