The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold their next program on Nov. 16 featuring guest speaker Sue Johnson who will speak about media literacy.
According to a news release, the free in-person meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, with registration online here.
According to a news release, Johnson is a former English teacher in Texas and in the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, whose career also includes working as a literacy coach and designing curriculums.
"Today’s world of media includes not only newspapers, but also television, radio talk shows, and social media on the internet," the release reads. "We are bombarded by staggering quantities of confounding information – and disinformation. As we struggle to verify and analyze media messages, we may be reluctant to create our own messages."
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
