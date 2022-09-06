The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will host Fairview High School teacher Kevin Sizemore during its September meeting, who will discuss student's ongoing education in the growing field of mechatronics.
The free virtual event will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with registration available online here.
"Mr. Sizemore will explain how this new discipline is much more than mechanics and electronics, as the name implies, but includes many other areas such as computer science, robotics and telecommunications," a LOWV news release reads.
Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed to attendees on Sept. 20.
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
