The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, covering the topic of gun safety.
The 1 p.m. Zoom meeting will feature guest speaker Jody Barnwell Smith, the co-lead of the Williamson County Group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an organization that promotes and lobbies for "public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence."
According to a news release, Smith, and ICU nurse, became a volunteer for the group following the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 and wounded 17 people.
Her presentation will cover specific topics including secure gun storage, gun safety training, background checks and violence intervention programs.
Attendees must register for the "Education on Gun Safety" presentation in advance and they will be emailed a Zoom link for the meeting on Tuesday.
Registration is available online here, and questions about the registration can be emailed to [email protected].
