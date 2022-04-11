The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold their next virtual program on April 20 feature a guest speaker from the Harpeth Conservancy.
According to a news release, the free virtual meeting will take place at 1 p.m. with guest speaker Harpeth Conservancy Program Director for Watershed Science and Restoration Dr. Ryan Jackwood.
The Harpeth Conservancy was formerly known as the Harpeth River Watershed Association whose stated mission is to restore and protect clean water and healthy ecosystems for rivers in Tennessee.
The Harpeth Conservancy conducts river studies, ensures pollution threats are removed and promotes recreation and public education.
Register for the event online here.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
