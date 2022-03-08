The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will host the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders Debate Team during their monthly meeting on March 16.
The free virtual debate “Is the Electoral College is outdated?” will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the debate team and its coach, MTSU Associate Professor and Director of Forensics Dr. Pat Richey.
Participating MTSU Debate Team members include Team Captain and junior Steven Barhorst, senior Hannah Rowland, senior Haley Bobo and sophomore Joey Mego.
Register online for the event here.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.