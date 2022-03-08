Members of the MTSU Debate Team and their coaches pose at the horseshoe in Walnut Grove on campus with some of the trophies they won during the 2020-2021 season. From left, Patrick Richey, director of forensics and communication studies professor; Graham Christophel, rising senior; Solomon Barker, graduate; Mo Campbell, graduate; Nick Ged, senior; Hannah Rowland, rising senior; Sydney Robbins, rising sophomore; Steven Barhorst, rising junior; Luke Arnold, graduate; Jonny Locke, graduate; Miura Rempis, graduate; and LaTanya Listach, assistant debate coach.