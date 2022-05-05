The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will hold their next program on May 18 featuring three local representatives.
According to a news release, the free in-person meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library with guest speakers District 63 State Rep. Glen Casada, District 61 Rep. Brandon Ogles and District 65 Rep. Sam Whitson.
"The House Representatives will answer questions regarding issues of particular interest to Williamson County and Tennessee residents, including redistricting, and bills related to voting," the news release reads. "Representatives will also review the outcomes of some of the bills they supported when the Session opened in January."
Register for the event online here.
The League of Women Voters describes itself as a non-partisan volunteer organization that strives to engage and inform citizens, helping them to be active in government matters that impact their communities.
More information about the Williamson County Chapter can be found here.
