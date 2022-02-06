The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will host Williamson County Health Department Director Catherine Montgomery during their February meeting.
The free virtual program will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and will feature Montgomery providing an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Williamson County, as well as detailing other services provided by the health department.
Registration is required, and more information about the The League of Women Voters can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.