The Tennessee Titans finally broke free from the 9-7 purgatory they had been stuck in since 2016 and their NFL-leading offense was the catalyst for their 46-25 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and added another two touchdowns on the ground, while running back Derrick Henry added 147 yards and a touchdown as Tennessee racked up 463 yards of total offense en route to its 10th win of the season.
“To be able to accomplish [10 wins] ... we're not done; we're not satisfied," Henry said. "Credit to everybody that's in that building every day, working to be able to do things like this. [It] takes all of us.”
It was the fifth straight game the Titans scored 30 or more points and had at least 420 yards of total offense. Tannehill threw for 250 yards or more for the fifth time this year and Henry ran for over 100 yards for the fifth time in his last six games and the ninth time overall.
The Titans now lead the NFL in scoring offense (31.1 points per game), total points (436) and total touchdowns (55), rank second in rushing touchdowns (21) and fifth in passing touchdowns (31).
“I think that's what makes us dangerous is the fact that we can switch it up,” Tannehill said. “Obviously, Derrick [is] going to gain his yards and we're able to play off that in the pass game. Or we're not going to do play actions, we can drop back and gain yards that way. We can spread the ball around. You can't really key in on one of the areas of the game or one player. You have to defend the whole field.”
What makes the Titans offense so dangerous is its depth. Tennessee currently has a 1,500-yard rusher and is on-pace for two 1,000-yard receivers. After not picking up receiver Corey Davis’ fifth-year option, the 25-year-old is having a career year in Tennessee, proving his value with new career highs in receiving yards (945) and touchdowns (five) and he's just five away from his career-high mark in receptions (65). He has been the perfect complement to A.J. Brown, who has 56 receptions, 881 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Additionally, Tannehill is not far off from being a 4,000-yard passer for the third time in his career. He is just the third quarterback in franchise history to break the 30-touchdown plateau and is just five behind George Blanda’s single-season record of 36.
“It just shows that our offense is special,” Brown said. “Everybody can do their own thing and we bring a lot to the table. Most importantly, we are not worried about that stat, but we try to get the W at the end of the day. So, we have to go out there and score, 30, 40, 50 points, we are most definitely going to go out there and pick each other up.”
