Friday night’s Home Page + Friends Happy Hour will feature a cocktail lesson from Gray’s on Main’s Marina Antipova. The livestream will begin at 6 p.m. on the Williamson Home Page Facebook page.
Below are the recipes:
Vodka Paloma
2 oz vodka
1 oz grapefruit juice
¾ oz lime juice
½ simple syrup
Splash of soda water
Combine vodka, lime juice, grapefruit juice and simple syrup in the shaker. Add ice and shake well. Pour in a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a lime wedge.
Barbara (Pre-White Russian)
1 ½ oz vodka
¾ oz heavy cream
¼ simple syrup
Add all the ingredients in a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe or a cocktail glass.
Gray’s Cosmo
1 ½ oz vodka
½ oz Bauchant (orange liqueur)
¾ oz lime juice
¼ oz crème de cassis
¼ oz simple syrup
Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Double strain into a coupe or a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime float.
