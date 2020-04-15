HH obj
Abby Moore Photography

Jillian Johnston, a mixologist at O’ Be Joyful in Franklin, Tennessee, is hosting a virtual mixology class from her home for this Friday’s Home Page + Friends Happy Hour. The class will be live on the Williamson Home Page Facebook page Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. 

Johnston has been in the mixology world for years and has lived and worked in Franklin for the last year and a half. Before that, she worked at Founders Brewery, learning the ins and outs of brewing beer.

She will be making three drinks, each a beer/liquor hybrid cocktail.

Strawberry Cucumber Spritzer

Stella Artois

Gin

Elderflower liquor

Cucumber slices

Strawberry slices

Bitten at Sunrise

Four Sons Breakers West Coast IPA

Campari

Raspberry liqueur

Two Dogs Are Better Than One

Yazoo’s Dos Perros

Mezcal

Maraschino liqueur

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.