Jillian Johnston, a mixologist at O’ Be Joyful in Franklin, Tennessee, is hosting a virtual mixology class from her home for this Friday’s Home Page + Friends Happy Hour. The class will be live on the Williamson Home Page Facebook page Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m.
Johnston has been in the mixology world for years and has lived and worked in Franklin for the last year and a half. Before that, she worked at Founders Brewery, learning the ins and outs of brewing beer.
She will be making three drinks, each a beer/liquor hybrid cocktail.
Strawberry Cucumber Spritzer
Stella Artois
Gin
Elderflower liquor
Cucumber slices
Strawberry slices
Bitten at Sunrise
Four Sons Breakers West Coast IPA
Campari
Raspberry liqueur
Two Dogs Are Better Than One
Yazoo’s Dos Perros
Mezcal
Maraschino liqueur
