After inflammatory comments about teachers emerged over the weekend from one of Gov. Bill Lee's education advisors, the governor is playing damage control.
A recent event in Franklin saw Dr Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College and an advisor for Lee on potential Hillsdale-led charter schools in the state, insult the broader profession of teaching and the college programs that train teachers.
Arnn claimed at the June event that teachers "are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country," and that "you don't have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it."
He also called public education "the plague," and continued to question the intelligence of teachers in public schools by saying, "in colleges, what you hire now is administrators…. Now, because they are appointing all these diversity officers, what are their degrees in? Education. It's easy. You don't have to know anything."
NewsChannel5 was first to report on the comments from the closed-door event in Cool Springs that saw Arnn host Lee as his "special guest."
Lee sat with Arnn onstage during some of these comments and did not push against them in the public forum. He said he will not rebuke Arnn's comments, instead qualifying them as critiques against progressivism.
In a radio appearance with right-leaning SuperTalk 99.7 WTN host Matt Murphy, Lee tried to reframe Arnn's comments as a partisan attack on "left-wing" issues is education rather than a referendum on the general education system.
"Let me just say...I'm not going to rebut someone who was speaking about left-wing problems in public education in this country that have actually hurt the genuine work of our teachers," Lee told Murphy in the interview. "It was not a conversation about Tennessee teachers then, and it's not going to become a debate about them now."
Lee tried to double down on the idea that Arnn was calling out left-wing teachers in actuality by bringing up education-related issues like "Critical Race Theory" and what library books are found in public schools that Tennessee has passed legislation on recently.
"There's a recognition that there is an agenda by many in this country – a left-wing agenda, frankly – that creeps its way into our public school system at the detriment of our teachers, which is really, broadly, what that conversation was about," Lee added. "You know what, that's why we, in our state, passed a law prohibiting 'Critical Race Theory.' That's why we, in our state, passed a law that allowed parents to have access to what their kids have access to in a library."
Though, Lee did affirm his confidence in the state's teachers, himself a graduate of Franklin High School.
"I will put our teachers up against anyone in the country when it comes to their performance and their value, and that is not what was on debate that night and that's not what's on debate today," he said. "Teaching is a calling, I've said it. It's not a profession; it's a calling, and our Tennessee teachers are called...they have sacrificed greatly with tremendous results...the legislature understands that, too."
He touted his increasing of public teacher salaries and the state's investments into public education in his annual state budgets. He also spoke to efforts the state is undertaking to retain the state's students and make them into teachers via an apprenticeship program.
"I am fully supportive of our teachers and always have been," Lee said. "Nobody speaks for the governor but the governor, and the governor has never said anything...except speaking the highest praise for our teachers.
"Look, my wife is a teacher and taught school for years. My sister is a teacher. ... All of us can say this about the people that have influenced our lives. The teachers in my life have had a profound impact on me. Everyone knows how their best teachers influence them."
Arnn's comments come at a watershed moment for public education, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passing recent legislation targeted at both censoring LGBTQIA+ ideas in elementary schools and requiring Florida college students and professors at public institutions to disclose their political beliefs and viewpoints to the state in a survey.
Public colleges could lose state funding in Florida if the survey responses are not found satisfactory by the state's legislature, which could open up the state to financially punish colleges with left-leaning professors and students.
"That's not worth tax dollars and that's not something that we're going to be supporting moving forward," DeSantis said when signing the bill.
Like with Lee, Arnn has worked with DeSantis in shaping that state's educational efforts, which in part involve pushing more conservative ideologies into classrooms and removing ideas found controversial by conservatives.
Hillsdale's educational materials have come under fire for misrepresenting history and adding in far-right ideas about the Civil Rights movement.
Critics continue to push against Arnn's insults
Though, Arnn's comments have continued to draw bipartisan criticism from people in Tennessee.
Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton disavowed Arnn's comments in a statement Wednesday.
"Having parents and grandparents as teachers, I know firsthand the dedication, the passion and the abilities needed in the classroom. I will never agree with or support Mr. Arnn’s comments," he said. "He has insulted generations of teachers who have made a difference for countless students. We have successful Tennesseans today because teachers made a difference in their lives."
Republican state senator Paul Bailey added, "I fully support Tennessee's public school teachers. They are smart, dedicated professionals that deserve our appreciation."
The Collierville School System is set to hold a special meeting July 7, with a resolution to "support of educators" on the docket.
Carson-Newman University, one of the state's more prominent colleges for producing teachers, saw its president, Dr. Charles Fowler, push against Arnn's comments as well.
"We are proud of our university's rich history and tradition of educating Tennessee's finest teachers," Fowler said in a statement. "The recently highlighted derogatory made at a political event about the competency of the more than 70,000 teachers who are educating Tennessee's children are misguided, inappropriate and uninformed.
"Educators in Tennessee deserve our appreciation, especially after navigating the challenges of a pandemic. Their service and dedication are marked with stories of those who continually go the extra mile to ensure their students receive a quality education."
Protesters voiced their displeasure in Arnn's comments at a fundraiser Tuesday for Hamilton County Mayor candidate Weston Wamp where Lee was present.
Wamp spoke against Arnn's comments as demonstrations went on outside his fundraiser, though he said he feels that those remarks don't reflect the state's views on its education force.
"Those cavalier, really inappropriate remarks, I don't think are a reflection of the way that state government feels about education," Wamp told Local 3 News. "They're certainly not a reflection of how county leaders or how I feel about educators."
