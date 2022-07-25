Margie Quin has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday.
Quin most recently served as CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, a nonprofit focused on human trafficking, and she will continue to serve on the board. Her position will become effective Sept. 1, replacing Jennifer Nichols, who was in the role since 2019.
During her tenure, Nichols saw the department’s Child Protective Services division restructured to include a special team trained for immediate response to child physical abuse, and implemented ChildStat, a statewide initiative around data transparency. She also played a role in doubling the number of Tennessee’s Safe Baby Courts, which provide resources for parents and babies, according to a press release.
The department has been under scrutiny in recent months, including over vacant caseworker positions and an instance of children in state custody sleeping on the floor in an office building.
“Jennifer is a committed public servant who has faithfully served Tennesseans since the beginning of my administration, and her leadership has been crucial in our work to ensure every child in our state has a loving, permanent home,” said Lee. “As we continue these efforts, I am confident that Margie’s experience in both the nonprofit and law enforcement sectors will benefit Tennessee children and their families.”
End Slavery COO Leah Moyer will assume the role of interim CEO.
