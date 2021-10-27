Gov. Bill Lee has picked Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright to be the first CEO of the newly created Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.
Bright will oversee development of the site where Ford Motor Co. is planning to build a major vehicle assembly plant. Last week, the Tennessee General Assembly approved spending hundreds of millions of dollars both on incentives to Ford and Ford’s partners and on direct infrastructure spending, which Bright will manage as CEO.
Bright came to the administration at the start of Lee’s term after 36 years with Brasfield & Gorrie, where he worked on major Nashville projects including the AT&T building, Bridgestone Tower and Suntrust Plaza. He led the Nashville office of the Birmingham-based contractor.
Joe Galbato, chief of the bureau of administration, will serve as interim commissioner of the Department of Transportation.
The 4,100-acre megasite, on which Ford and its partners will occupy the majority, has been in the works since the 1990s, as successive gubernatorial administrations have sought to lure a major manufacturer. Ford and its partners are projected to hire more than 5,000 people for the new facilities, which will include battery plants. The state will also build a new technical college at the site.
“The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” Lee said in a release. “His proven success in managing complex projects, successful tenure at the Department of Transportation, and dedication to serving Tennesseans make him the perfect fit.”
