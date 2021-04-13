Gov. Bill Lee this week presented his amended budget, an update to the annual spending plan he originally proposed to lawmakers in February.
The topline items included in the budget amendment, which still requires legislative approval, are a restoration of the governor’s $250 million mental health trust fund, an $80 million plan to clear the 11,000-person waitlist at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and a two-week tax holiday for grocery stores and restaurants expected to cost the state $100 million.
The administration initially proposed the trust fund, the interest from which will be used to fund mental health services for children, in 2020 but scrapped the plan as lawmakers rushed to approve a spending plan as COVID-19 started to spread in the state.
Democrats previously proposed a six-month food tax holiday.
Most of the extra funds available for the governor’s amended budget come from reversion, or when state departments do not spend all of the money allocated to them for a given year. The amount of reversion dollars for 2020-21 is about double the normal total of $150-200 million, state finance officials said, in part thanks to billions of dollars in federal spending in the state.
Though Lee has called the federal spending “economic meth,” his administration and allies in the legislature have in recent days pivoted to talking up the “fantastic opportunity,” as House Education Committee Chair Mark White said Monday at an event with the governor.
Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and House members spoke to the media about what Lee called the “historic moment” made possible by Democrats in Washington, who via the American Rescue Plan are sending billions of dollars to Tennessee schools. Lee and education officials said they would be monitoring local school districts’ use of the funds and that the goal is for it to be used for things “directly tied to student achievement.”
Schwinn said she recommended local districts set aside 1 percent of their allocated federal funds for monitoring and auditing.
Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown said that with the budget amendment the administration is still “woefully short on meaningful K-12 investment.”
Though the lost revenue from the tax holidays matches the amount of COVID-19 spending cut from Lee’s original spending proposal, Finance Commissioner Butch Eley said the state is complying with the federal plan’s restrictions on using the funds to cut taxes. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery sued the federal government over the restrictions.
Other items included in the budget amendment:
- A 25-percent cut to the professional privilege tax on lawyers, brokers and other professions, from $400 to $300, for an estimated $16 million in lost revenue
- A one-time $25 million transfer to Tennessee Promise to help shore up funding for the Hope Scholarship
- $55 million for three to-be-announced incentive deals for private businesses
- $18.5 million for transportation for summer learning opportunities
