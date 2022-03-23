The plan all along had been for the Tennessee Titans to renovate Nissan Stadium and to get the venue more in line with some of the newer stadiums across the NFL.
However, those plans seem to have shifted after Titans President Burke Nihill disclosed that the initial $600 million renovation costs would actually total more than $1 billion due to the inflationary costs of material and labor.
As the Titans work toward piecing together what a new stadium would look like in terms of budgets and planning, it appears they could have some help from Gov. Bill Lee.
Speaking at the GM plant in Spring Hill on Monday morning, Lee disclosed that his administration is “willing to work” with the Titans as they put together their plan for a potential new stadium project, which could include help securing funding.
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) confirmed to The Tennessean last week that Lee expects to include money for the stadium project in his upcoming budget proposal, which he anticipates will be passed at the end of April.
Lee gave no specifics on the extent to which his administration would be involved, but he did say that much work needs to be done on the Titans’ end before any details or even a timeline could be given.
"We are always interested in investments that'll create economic activity in the state,” Lee said. “So, we've met with the Titans and expressed our interest to be a part of the solution.”
SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles aside, most of the newer NFL stadiums have ranged from $1.5 to $2 billion, making it much more cost effective for the Titans to build a state-of-the-art stadium instead of throwing heaps of money at an outdated venue that Nihill admitted was constructed in a cost-saving manner in 1999 for just $292 million.
Metro Nashville, which currently owns Nissan Stadium, intends to issue revenue bonds to fund its portion of the costs.
Nihill said at a recent Nashville Sports Authority meeting that he is hopeful a new stadium, which would theoretically be the centerpiece of the proposed East Bank development along the Cumberland River, could be finished by 2026.
The Titans appear to be working with an 18-month schedule for planning and design, plus another 30 months, give or take, for construction.
A domed stadium would certainly help the city’s bid to host a Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup, or both.
