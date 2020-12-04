The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday decided that attorneys licensed in Tennessee can complete all of their continuing legal education online next year.
In March, the court lifted caps on the amount of 2020 CLE hours lawyers could complete online in response to the spread of COVID-19. The new ruling extends that exemption through 2021 and allows extra distance-learning hours completed in 2020 to be rolled over into the new year.
Under existing rules, lawyers could complete a maximum of eight CLE hours via distance learning. Rule 21 regarding CLE requires 15 hours of continuing education in most cases.
The Supreme Court has issued several orders altering court functions throughout the pandemic. In November, the court suspended jury trials through the end of January. Judges have also been granted flexibility to hold hearings virtually.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.