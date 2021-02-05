Rotier's Restaurant, widely considered one of the most legendary eating and drinking establishments in Nashville history, has permanently closed after a roughly a 75-year run, The Tennessean reports.
Located at 2413 Elliston Place near the Vanderbilt University campus, Rotier's has been closed since the pandemic hit last spring. It was set to have celebrated 75 years of operations last fall.
A family-owned business known for its cheeseburger on French bread, meat-and-threes and quirky interior space, Rotier's has suffered numerous personnel setbacks over the years. The morning daily reports John Rotier Sr. died in 1981, Evelyn Rotier died in 2014, John Rotier Jr., died in 1999, and Charlie Rotier died in September. (Read the Scene's recent appreciation of Charlie here.)
The Tennessean reports the building's owner decided not to renew the business' lease, which was the final blow to the restaurant and the family. Second-generation owner Margaret Ann Rotier Crouse said facing the reality of a permanent closing has been "hard."
A major reinvention looms of the property located adjacent to Rotier's and it is unclear if that was a factor in the landlord's decision to not renew the lease.
Read more of the Tennessean story here.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
