The Tennessee General Assembly on Thursday confirmed Sarah Keeton Campbell as the newest justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Campbell was most recently associate solicitor general and special assistant to the Tennessee attorney general. Republican Gov. Bill Lee picked Campbell from a list of three finalists.
Campbell previously clerked for prominent conservative jurists Samuel Alito of the U.S. Supreme Court and William Pryor of the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. She attended the University of Tennessee and Duke University School of Law.
Campbell succeeds the late Cornelia Clark on the court. Clark died in September.
Campbell is Lee’s first pick on the Supreme Court, now made up of four justices appointed by Republican governors and one by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen.
“Serving on the Tennessee Supreme Court is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Campbell said in a release. “I thank Governor Lee for putting his trust in me to serve Tennesseans in this capacity, and I also thank the General Assembly for confirming me to the position. I do not take the task before me lightly. The job of a judge is to decide cases fairly and impartially by applying neutral, objective principles. That is how I will approach each case that comes before me.”
Campbell was sworn in on Thursday, and a public investiture ceremony will be scheduled this spring.
