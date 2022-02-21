The first-ever draft pick in Nashville Predators franchise history, David Legwand has long held a place near and dear to the hearts of Nashville sports fans.
Now, after 17 seasons — 14 with the Predators — that included 228 goals, 618 points and 1,136 games, it was announced that Legwand will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022.
“We’re thrilled to be able to add David to our Class of 2022,” Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Executive Director Brad Willis said in a release. “As this full class continues to be announced, we feel like people will be pleased with the amount of different sports and regions of the state that are represented.”
Legwand is the third member of the Predators organization to be inducted, joining General Manager David Poile (2021) and soon-to-be-retired Predators broadcaster Terry Crisp (2020).
“It’s exciting,” Legwand told Chris Mason of Bally Sports after the news was announced. “I spent a lot of years down there with the franchise, it was an honor playing for one team for so long with David [Poile] and Barry [Trotz] there the whole time also.
“The franchise had its ups and downs and stuck through a lot of things together and to see them succeed now and where the franchise is it, how they work through everything and did it the right way, you can see that paying off with the team nowadays and keeping guys around and guys love it there.”
Legwand is the Predators’ all-time leader in games played (956), goals (210), points (566) and game-winning goals (41). He’s also second in career assists (356) after current captain Roman Josi passed his record earlier this season.
Josi is just 70 points away from breaking Legwand’s mark for career points and Filip Forsberg is eight goals away from breaking his record for career goals.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NHL Draft, Legwand was a two-time 20-goal scorer over his career with the Predators, Red Wings, Senators and Sabres. His best season came with the Predators during the 2006-07 season when he tied for the team lead with 27 goals and ranked third on the team with 63 points — both marks were career highs — and he led the Predators with a plus-23 rating and seven game-winning goals.
Legwand joins former Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse, ex-MLB and Tennessee Vols pitcher R.A. Dickey, Randy Lambert, Sharrieffa Barksdale, Harry Halbreath, Nikki McCray-Penson, Tony White and David Suddeth in the 2022 class.
