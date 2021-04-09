The Williamson County Animal Center continues a series of community rabies clinics Saturday from 1-3 p.m.at Hillsboro School in Leiper’s Fork and at the Bethesda Market & Deli in College Grove.
Officials from the WCAC encourage all pet owners to have their pets vaccinated, and say that the process is safe, easy and effective. In addition, the State of Tennessee requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be current on rabies vaccinations.
Rabies shots are $10 per pet. Bring exact cash or a check for payment. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. Hillsboro Middle is located at 5412 Pinewood Road, while the Bethesda Market & Deli is at 4965 Bethesda-Duplex Road.
For your safety and that of the clinic staff, guests are asked to please observe COVID-19 precautions and social distancing and follow the instructions of staff at each clinic.
Other Saturday clinics will be held April 17 at Brentwood Middle School and Nolensville Elementary from 1-3 p.m., and April 24 from 9-11 a.m. at the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin. Free microchips will be offered at WCAC on April 24.
For more information about the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin, go to www.adoptwcac.org.
