To no one’s surprise, the Vanderbilt Commodores were well represented as the Southeastern Conference announced its All-SEC awards on Monday.
Sophomore pitcher Jack Leiter was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year, Enrique Bradfield Jr. was tabbed as SEC Freshman of the Year — just the third Commodore to ever win the award — and junior pitcher Kumar Rocker joined them both as All-SEC first-team selections — tied for the most selections from a single school.
Leiter and shortstop Carter Young were also named to the SEC All-Newcomer team, while utility man Jack Bulger joined Bradfield Jr. — who was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team — on the SEC All-Freshman team, making Vanderbilt one of four teams to have multiple freshman representatives.
Leiter ranked third in the NCAA in both strikeouts (127) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.89), and he was tied for 12th in WHIP (0.88) and ranked 28th in ERA (2.12).
Rocker led the NCAA in both wins (11) and strikeouts (129), and he ranked 11th in hits allowed per nine innings (5.11) and was tied for 12th in WHIP (0.88).
Bradfield Jr. hit .366 in 52 games with one home run, 33 RBIs, scoring 50 runs and an SEC-leading 42 stolen bases. He also ranks second in the SEC in on-base percentage (.478) and fourth in batting average. Bulger hit .297 in 41 games with 41 hits, five home runs, 27 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen won SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps — who led the NCAA with a 0.75 ERA — was named SEC Pitcher of the Year, and Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn was tabbed as SEC Coach of the Year.
