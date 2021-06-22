An eight-inning, four-hit, 15-strikeouts performance from your starting pitcher will win most games.
Unfortunately for Jack Leiter and the Vanderbilt Commodores, this wasn’t true in Monday’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina State in the College World Series. The defeat sent the ‘Dores to the loser’s bracket and a meeting with Stanford in a win-or-go-home contest on Wednesday night.
“As far as Jack is concerned, that's a max competitor right there,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “He did everything he possibly could to put the team on his shoulders. He got most of the outs himself. It is a team game, but he was on an island tonight. He did such a good job of just shutting down the bats and competing, just competing at a high-level. It's one of the best performances I've seen in the times that I've been to Omaha.”
With Kumar Rocker off his game on Saturday against Arizona, Leiter delivered the kind of performance the Commodores desperately needed to regain their swagger. Instead, they wasted one of the best postseason pitching performances in school history and backed themselves into a corner.
Leiter broke Rocker’s school record for strikeouts in a College World Series game (11), with his only mistake allowing a fifth-inning Terrell Tatum home run.
But maybe the team takes solace in the fact that in a losing effort, Leiter preserved the Vanderbilt bullpen for Wednesday night’s elimination game against Stanford. Corbin hasn’t announced who will start that game, but it’s expected to be either Patrick Reilly or Christian Little.
Neither pitcher has been overwhelmingly impressive this season — Reilly has a 4.89 ERA in seven starts and Little has a 5.02 ERA in nine starts. Should whoever get the starting nod falter, Corbin will have the full complement of bullpen arms to turn to.
"Jack preserved [our] pitching staff,” Corbin stated. “He was able to finish the game. So, from that vantage point, it's good, because he kept the bullpen down and he kept other people down. So, yeah, we're just going to have to use our roster. And that's fine.
“We've been in situations like this before. We've played tough baseball and we do have a resilient group. And you need to be when you come here. Everything's not going to go your way. And there's been a lot of people that have finished this tournament that didn't start the way they wanted to."
After Saturday’s 12-inning win over Arizona, Vanderbilt proved it could win even when one of its “big two” has an off night. And Monday, in contrast, the team showed it could lose even if either of the two is delivering lights-out pitching.
Wednesday now becomes the time for the Commodores to show how they respond without relying on either Rocker or Leiter to bail them out.
“It's a one-game tournament [now]” Corbin said. “…We just got more free baseball. That's fine. And what happens is more people get pulled into the fray, which is good. Brought 27 people. We're going to have to use them.”
Leiter said Wednesday's contest will be "like every other game" in terms of VU wanting to win. He then qualified, noting, “It's just obviously a little more meaning to the outsiders."
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
