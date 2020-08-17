What a summer! The good, the bad, the ugly … and the grateful.
During this pandemic, we are inspired by so many heroes rising up to meet many numerous challenges. We see and hear their stories — on air, in print, and online — everyday. We see the nurses, doctors and hospital support staff working countless hours in a row. We read about grocery store employees keeping food on all of our tables. We witness volunteers preparing meals and providing much needed company to the home bound. And of course,we are proud of our first responders, often working round the clock.
What you have not read about are the heroes out there who went through the ups and downs, time, expense and stress to open up summer camp safely in 2020 during a pandemic. (As I talk about the camp I run, consider it universal as many others could just insert their name in this letter and tout their own success and sacrifice.)
Yes, the bad and the ugly are in our face every day, and it is definitely a time for prayer. But in all of this mess, GOOD is happening. In these unprecedented times, I find myself most grateful for a few heroes that I proudly call my own.
They are Marymount’s year-round staff, along with the 75 fine young men and women who made their commitments this summer to Camp Marymount — our counselors,maintenance and kitchen staff, and support and programming team. Our staff is paid very little as they commit to the mission more than the money. And this year, they were paid even less since we canceled our first two-week session. Even so, they still wanted to work.
We told them they couldn’t leave the camp property on their days off. They still wanted to work. We informed them they would be tested for COVID-19 several times and it would be very uncomfortable and not pleasant. They still wanted to work.
We shared that the program was drastically changing and told everyone about the new strict policies to be followed. Our staff bought into the changes 100%, and brought with them an enthusiastic energy and a creative ingenuity to ensure Camp Marymount 2020 would be one of the best summer’s ever. There was risk, challenges, hard work and my staff still said, “I want to work.” I am indebted to all of our staff for making Marymount happen.
A parent said this:
“I remember thinking, 'It’s amazing how they’ve thought of everything; I can’t imagine any parent having many questions leading up to camp, despite the unprecedented circumstances.'”
This summer, everyone hunkered down and worked diligently to bring a taste of freedom back to so many kids. A careful following of guidelines coupled with our staff’s love for our campers, helped bring back a strengthened sense of community. For at least a few weeks, around 500 campers had a chance to experience their “old normal” — and at the same time, get a glimpse of some of the changes they may see at their schools this year, making children better prepared to adjust to these changes as they return to class.
Another parent said:
“The kids needed to be unplugged and in nature with friends, and the camp offered them these opportunities in a fun, supportive and safe setting.”
I am so proud of Camp Marymount and all camps that took the chance and opened up, but mostly, I am grateful. Grateful for my heroes who made camp happen in a time when the odds were against us. I am also grateful to my colleagues that work at and operate other camps here in Tennessee and here in Williamson County. We were in this together, we met, we shared and we moved forward. Most of all, I am thankful for the lessons and the blessings that found me during the Summer of 2020.
Sincerely,
Tommy Hagey
Executive Director
Camp Marymount
