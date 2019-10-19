The John P. Holt Brentwood Library has a variety of programs for the week of Oct. 21-27 including final 2019 Friends of the Brentwood Library Used Book Sale. Check out the details below.
Monday
A Core Flex and Resistance class will be held on Monday where participants will train for improvements in everyday real-life activities. This specialty class will use hand weights, bands and medicine balls and functional movement patterns such as twisting, bending, pushing, pulling, lunging and squatting in fun and creative ways. The 10 a.m. class has a $5 fee with online registration.
Tuesday
Medicare Made Simple is a free presentation at 6 p.m. designed for those turning 65 and older who need to decide on Medicare and would like more education on the subject during what can be an overwhelming time. The presentation will review what is and isn’t covered by Medicare, Medigap options, and Prescription Drug choices to consider. Registration is available online. The presentation will be given again on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Wednesday
A free Financial Workshop will be held at noon on Wednesday where participants will hear the presentation Rollover Planning: Retirement Planning Concepts for Best Practices. Registration is available online.
Medicare Made Simple is a free presentation at 1 p.m. designed for those turning 65 and older who would like more education on the subject during what can be an overwhelming time. The presentation will review what is and isn’t covered by Medicare, Medigap options, and Prescription Drug choices to consider. Registration is available online.
Thursday
Intro to Excel will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. where participants will learn the basics of the Microsoft Excel spreadsheet program including formulas, formatting cells, rows and columns. Must be proficient with the mouse and have a good understanding of keyboard editing keys. The program is free and registration is available online.
Friday
The Featured Program of the Week will be the Friends of the Brentwood Library Used Book Sale which will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The multi-media book sale will include movies, CDs, vinyl records and some of the best deals you can find.
Friends Members get early access Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and new members can join in person.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday is also Half-Price Day.
LEGO Mania! will take place at 4:30 p.m. where participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity in a fun filled afternoon of building their own designs. The free event is open to children aged 5-12 and registration is available online. Any children 5 or under must have adult/parent supervision. The library will provide the LEGOs.
Saturday
Halloween Movie and Popcorn Tasting will be a free teen program held at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Get in the Halloween mood by coming to see a free showing of a popular Halloween movie. In addition to the movie there will be a full popcorn bar with different flavors and everyone's favorite Halloween candies.
Sunday
The Teen Game Club will meet from 2-5 p.m. where children aged 12-18 can play a variety of card, board and table-top games including Dungeons and Dragons in the Learning Lab. A variety of games will be provided by the library. The free program does not require registration.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.