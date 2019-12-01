Library Roundup: Christmas tree lighting, A Mountain Christmas: Stories and Songs from the Appalachian Mountains and more

Monday
The City of Brentwood's annual Christmas tree lighting & Polar Express will take lace at 5 p.m. with the lighting to be held at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. there will be readings of The Polar Express in the Periodical Room. Everyone attending The Polar Express reading must have a ticket, there are still some available for the 6 p.m. reading.
More information about the event including parking details is available here.
Tuesday
Wednesday
A financial workshop, Examining the Tax Cuts Job Act: Tax planning opportunities within the rules, will take place at noon on Wednesday. The program is free and registration is available online.
Thursday
Flow into Joy Yoga will take place on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. Participants can take part in a mixed level gentle flow yoga class where we will explore all the elements of a yoga practice - breath, positive affirmations, poses, meditation and relaxation. The class has a $5 fee with registration available online.
Friday
The Teen Anime Club will meet on Friday at 4 p.m. for anime and snacks. This is a free program.
Saturday
Morning with Santa will be a free program at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Magician Scott Humston will amaze and delight with his fascinating magic and hilarious showmanship with shows at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Participants can enjoy refreshments, face painting, music, giveaways and of course, Santa Claus. Admission is free, but tickets are required for the magic shows and may be picked up at the Children’s Service Desk.
Sunday
The Featured Program of the Week is at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The free program will feature Dr. Fred Frawley, Folklorist and Minstrel, who will present Christmas stories and songs from the Southern Appalachian tradition of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
