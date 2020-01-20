The Brentwood Library is closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day but will offer a variety of programs for the week of Jan. 20 to 26 including an eBook & eAudiobook App tutorial, an Author Talk with Stacy Jagger and more.
Monday
Library closed
Tuesday
The Kids’ Make program gives participants aged 7-12 the chance to explore new tools, fine motor skills, creative problem solving and self-directed play with art supplies, recyclables and of course their imagination. The program is free and begins at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Wednesday
A free Financial Workshop will be held at noon on Wednesday where participants can find out what may be in store for investors in 2020. Registration is available online.
Whole Foods Market is a free program at 1 p.m. on Wednesday where Dori will demonstrate the recipes and participants will get to taste them. Registration is available online.
Thursday
The Featured Program of the week is a free Author Talk with Stacy Jagger, author of 30 Day Blackout, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Jagger will read and sign books, but also spend time educating attendees on why it's important to monitor their children's screen time, the damage that is done through too much screen time, and a number of related items. Registration is available online.
Friday
LEGO Mania! will be the featured program of the week on Friday at 4:30 p.m. where participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity in a fun filled afternoon of building their own designs. The free event is open to children aged 5-12 and registration is available online. Any children 5 or under must have adult/parent supervision. The library will provide the LEGOs.
Saturday
eBook & eAudiobook App Tutorial is a free program at 1 p.m. on Saturday where participants interested in using the library's eBooks and eAudiobooks can figure out where to begin. Attend this free tutorial class to learn how to sign up for and use the library's eBook apps Libby and RBdigital. Please bring your Brentwood library card with you and bring your phone, iPad, tablet, laptop or other mobile device to follow along!
Sunday
Kick the Sugar! is a free program on Sunday at 2 p.m. where participants can gather for a talk about what sugar does to the body, why we start and can't stop our cravings, and how to transform sugar cravings so you can kick the habit for good. You will walk away with seven secrets to stopping the sugar cravings and more helpful information for a healthier, happier, and more energetic you in 2020. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
