The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will offer a variety of programs for the week of Feb. 3 - 9 including a financial workshop, practice ACT, Space Talk: Exoplanets and more.
Monday
Tuesday
The Kids’ Make program give participants aged 7-12 explore new tools, fine motor skills, creative problem solving and self-directed play with art supplies, recyclables and of course their imagination. The program begins at 4:30 p.m., is free and registration is required.
Wednesday
The featured program of the week is a free financial workshop, "What’s important to You about Money?," that will be held at noon on Wednesday where participants can learn to prioritize goals to get clarity. Registration is available online.
Thursday
Soil Health and Composting is a free program at 10 a.m. on Thursday where participant will learn about everything going in the soil beneath your feet. Discover natural ways to build healthy soil including the use of cover crops, as well as learning how composting can enrich your garden soil. Registration is available online.
An Adult Computer Class – Intro to Word is a free program that will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. where participants can learn to create and save a document, editing and formatting techniques, copy and paste, and previewing documents. Registration is available online.
Friday
The Teen Anime Club will host a free program on Friday at 4 p.m. where participants can come enjoy some anime and a snack.
Saturday
A free Practice ACT will be held on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. Participants should bring pencils, calculator, snack and a drink. For more information email poppy.krump@brentwoodtn.gov. Registration is available online.
Code & Go Robot Mouse is a free program at 11 a.m. on Saturday where participants are encouraged to stop by the main lobby to try their hand at programming a Robot Mouse! Recommended for ages 4-99.
Sunday
Space Talk: Exoplanets is a free program at 3 p.m. where participants can find out how exoplanets were discovered, what kind of planets they are, the amazing contribution of the Kepler space telescope, and what’s next on the exoplanet finding horizon. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
