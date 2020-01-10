The Brentwood Library has a variety of events for the week of Jan. 13 to Jan. 19 including the Friends of the Brentwood Library, Pizza and Pages and Medicare Made Simple.
Monday
Revive Restorative Yoga will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday. This class uses trusted techniques (linking gentle movements and focused concentration on breath) into a series of postures working deep on the inter-connective tissues to promote “internal cleansing” and well-being in all areas of life. There is a $5 Class Fee with registration available online.
Tuesday
The Featured Program of the Week is Medicare Made Simple, a free presentation at 6 p.m. designed for those turning 65 and older who need to decide on Medicare and would like more education on the subject during what can be an overwhelming time. The presentation will review what is and isn’t covered by Medicare, Medigap options, and Prescription Drug choices to consider. Registration is available online. The presentation will be given again on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Emojis as a Second Language will be a free program at 1 p.m. on Wednesday where participants will take a fun look at the names and meanings of some of your favorite and new emojis. Learn a little more about best use practices to get your point across. Registration is available online.
Thursday
Pizza and Pages will be a free program at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Not your normal book club! No pre-reading required. Join us for a free slice and an activity tied to books.
Friday
The Friends of the Brentwood Library are hosting their quarterly used book sale from Jan. 17 to 19. featuring a huge variety of books and other media.
The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, while FOBL members will have exclusive access to an early shoppers event on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Saturday
Crafternoon will be a free program on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. where participants can gather for an afternoon of crafts for children aged 6 to 12. Registration is available online.
Sunday
The Teen Game Club will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Do you love board games? Are you a Dungeons and Dragons fanatic? Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and RPGs. Everyone aged 12 to 18 is welcome to the free event. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
