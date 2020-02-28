The Brentwood Library will host a variety of programs for the week of March 2 through March 8 including Genealogy – Immigration Records, How to Write a Memoir and more.
Monday
Revive Restorative Yoga is a free program that will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. where participants will focus on slow restorative postures, utilizing props and gentle meditation techniques. Registration is available online.
Tuesday
A free Recipe Swap will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. where participants can bring their favorite family recipe (that you are willing to share!) and tell the story of its origin. Registration is available online.
How to Write a Memoir is a five-week class series at 6 p.m. on Tuesday designed to provide tools and organizational tips on how to get started writing a personal story or memoir. The class has a $50 fee and registration is available online.
Wednesday
You Too Can Read the Korean Alphabet is a free program at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday where participants interested in a new language and exploring a new culture? In this program attendees will learn about Korean culture, the Korean alphabet, and some basic Korean! Registration is available online.
Thursday
Genealogy – Immigration Records is a free program at 6 p.m. on Thursday. What records did your ancestors leave when they immigrated to the United States? This class will cover naturalization records, ship records, etc. Registration is available online.
Friday
LEGO Mania! is a free program on Friday at 4:30 p.m.where children aged 5 to 12. can unleash their creativity! Join us for a fun filled afternoon of building your own designs. Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos! Registration is available online.
Saturday
Microsoft Word for Beginners is a free program at 2 p.m. on Saturday where participants who are curious about how to begin with Microsoft Word can learn the basics of using Microsoft Word to begin creating a document. Registration is available online.
Sunday
Writing Goal Group is a free support group at 2 p.m. on Sunday that will help people continue with their goals from January. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
