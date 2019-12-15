With Christmas right around the corner, The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is ready to celebrate. Take a look at some of this week's festive activities:
Monday
The Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The free program is open to all Mah Jongg players. Bring a set if you have one.
Tuesday
Tuesday will see the Kids’ Make program give participants aged 7-12 explore new tools, fine motor skills, creative problem solving and self-directed play with art supplies, recyclables and of course their imagination. The program begins at 4:30 p.m., is free and registration is required.
Wednesday
The Scholastic Chess Club will meet on Wednesday at 5 p.m. where an onsite chess coach from the Nashville Chess Center will guide children in beginning, intermediate and advanced strategies. Every child aged 7 to 12 is welcome no matter your chess skill level! Boards are provided.
The class has a $10 fee with registration available online.
Thursday
Pizza & Pages is a free program for children aged 12 to 18 that will take place on Thursday at 4 p.m. This is not your normal book club -- join the group for a a free slice of pizza and an activity tied to books.
Friday
The Featured Program of the week will be a Holiday Movie and Cookie Decorating at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The free program for teens aged 12 to 18 will feature a popular holiday movie while decorating sugar cookies! Registration is available online.
Saturday
Crafternoon will be a free program on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. where participants can gather for an afternoon of crafts for children aged 6 to 12. Registration is available online.
Sunday
The Teen Game Club will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Do you love board games? Are you a Dungeons and Dragons fanatic? Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and RPGs. Everyone aged 12 to 18 is welcome to the free event. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
