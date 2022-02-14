Here’s a look at what’s coming up at the main branch of the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin.
True Crime Book Club: Join a new book club for true crime enthusiasts on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. The monthly meetings will be held at the Franklin branch of the Williamson County Public Library, in the Learning Center. We will kick off our first meeting with recent New York Times bestseller I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by the late Michelle McNamara. Future readings will be discussed at the first meeting. Registration at WCPLtn.org is required.
Nashville Opera’s Goldie B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears: Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 or 11:30 a.m. in the Williamson County Public Library’s meeting room. This free, family-friendly, 40-minute production is sung in English and set to music from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, with catchy numbers by the composer Offenbach.
Black History Month Exhibit — The Wilson Family through Bondage and Beyond: In the Special Collections Department of the Williamson County Public Library, throughout the month of February. This year’s exhibit is based on the lineage and descendants of Nelson Wilson Sr., who is the 2022 Pioneer Family for the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Nelson Wilson was enslaved at Ravenswood in Brentwood. The exhibit was researched and designed by Leah D. Williams of Toledo, Ohio, who is a direct descendant of Nelson Wilson Sr.
Free Tax Prep: Williamson County residents with family income of $70,000 or less in 2021 can schedule an appointment to get free help in completing and filing tax forms from an IRS-certified tax preparer. The United Way sponsors this Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, held at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin. Assistance is by appointment only. Make an appointment online at unitedwayfilefree.com, or leave a message at 615-830-7940 if you need help scheduling.
