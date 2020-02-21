The Brentwood Library will host a variety of events during the week of Feb. 24 to March 1 including the Brentwood Police Department's K-9 Lexie’s Retirement Party, yoga, financial workshop and more.
Revive Restorative Yoga is a free program at 11 a.m. where attendees will focus on slow restorative postures, utilizing props and gentle meditation techniques. Registration is available online.
Tuesday
Route 66 is a free program at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. From the back roads of Illinois to the west coast on the sunny California beach, jaunt back in time and revisit America’s Mother Road with Montoya Barker. Registration is available online.
Wednesday
The Scholastic Chess Club will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. for children ages 7-12.
An onsite chess coach from the Nashville Chess Center will guide kids in beginning, intermediate and advanced strategies. Everyone child is welcome no matter your skill chess level, and boards are provided.
There is a $10 fee that will be collected at the beginning of class, with online registration.
Thursday
A Financial Workshop, Mind Over Markets: Having a mindset to make you a successful investor, will take place at noon on Thursday. The program is free and registration is available online.
Friday
K-9 Lexie’s Retirement Party is a free program at 3:30 p.m. on Friday where Brentwood Police's longtime K-9 Lexie will be sent off into retirement, while her partner Officer Steve Holder will join the Traffic DET team. Read more about the celebration here.
Saturday
Sisters in Crime Presents Author and Teacher Jess Lourey: Write cleaner, better, and faster with the 7-step Pyramid on Point Method. This is a free program at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Registration is available online
Sunday
The Teen Game Club is a free program on Sunday at 2 p.m. where anyone aged 12 to 18 is welcomed to play different board games, card games and RPGs. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
