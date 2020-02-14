The Brentwood Library will host a variety of events during the week of Feb. 17 to 23 including painting classes, LEGO Mania!, an adult computer class and more.
Monday
LIBRARY CLOSED
Tuesday
KEVA Plank Fun for Adults is a free program on Tuesday at 1 p.m. where adults are encouraged to learn some new skills at this hands-on, unplugged program. KEVA planks get builders of all ages to see new ways of engineering, coding and building. Registration is available online.
Wednesday
Whole Foods Market is a free program on Wednesday at 1 p.m. where an instructor will demonstrate recipes and participants will get to taste them. Registration is available online.
Space Talk: Formation of the Solar System Part 2 is a free program at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday where attendees can journey back in time about 5 billion years and discover how the sun and solar system were born. Learn why the four inner planets and the four outer planets are so different from each other & why no planet formed in the asteroid belt. Registration is available online.
Thursday
Adult Computer Class – Intro to Excel is a free program on Thursday at 11 a.m. where attendees will use the popular spreadsheet program will introduce you to components of a typical Excel window and spreadsheet basics including formulas, formatting cells, rows and columns. Registration is available online.
Friday
LEGO Mania! is a free program at 4:30 p.m. on Friday where children aged 5 to 12 can unleash their creativity during a fun filled afternoon of building your own designs. Registration is available online.
Saturday
Painting Class: Colorful Chagall Mixed Media will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. where Marc Chagall will showcase his unique artistic language - combining many different styles of modern art to express his dreamlike views of the world. Build a bright floral piece with oil pastels and watercolor inspired by his technique. The class has a $35 fee, and registration is available online.
Sunday
Painting Class: Snow Day! is a three-hour adult class at 2 p.m. on Sunday suitable for any experience level. Participants will use acrylic paint to create adorable emperor penguin chicks. The class has a $40 fee, and registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
