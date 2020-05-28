The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of virtual programs for the week of June 1-7 including a free financial workshop, CrafterZOOM and Gentle Yoga.
Monday
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free instructional video that will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free program where viewers can tune in to see what craft will be make that you can follow along with from the comfort of your own home. Most of the crafts can be done with supplies found at home and the video can be found on the library's Facebook.
Wednesday
A free Financial Workshop will take place at noon on Wednesday where participants can join Joe Budd for Uncharted Waters - Navigating Stock market Volatility in a Coronavirus World. Registration is available online.
CrafterZOOM - Live is a free online program at 4 p.m. on Wednesday where children aged 7-12 can participate in Crafternoon with a twist and create crafts using common household items.
Links will be emailed to registered participants an hour before the program begins, and registration is available online.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday with a class that is suitable for all levels, but will be aimed at those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice.
Registration is online and the class has a $5 fee.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. on Friday where once a week Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions.
How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? They'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together.
Sunday
Writing Goal Group will be a free program at 2 p.m. on Sunday to help people continue on with their goals from January's Goal Writing - Affecting Positive Habits workshop. The support group allows people to stay connected and energized and is also open for those that are trying to maintain their writing goals.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road and more information about the library including about additional programming can be found here
.
