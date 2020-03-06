10 Warning Signs of Alzheimers is a free program on Tuesday at 1 p.m. where attendees can find out how to recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others. Registration is available online.
The free financial workshop "What Will Your Retirement Look Like?" will take place on Wednesday at noon where attendees will take a detailed view of what may be in store for retirement. Registration is available online.
A free Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday where attendees will learn about planning for Social Security including types of benefits, best age to claim, how benefits are taxed and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Registration is available online.
Flow into Joy Yoga will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday where attendees can take part in a mixed level gentle flow yoga class where we will explore all the elements of a yoga practice - breath, positive affirmations, poses, meditation and relaxation. The class has a $5 fee and registration is available online.
Friday
A free Games Night! will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Friday where children aged 5 to 12 can play classic and new board games. Registration is available online.
Saturday
2020 Word of the Year is a free program at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Have your goals for the new year fallen to the wayside? Looking for something to redirect you for not only a positive and uplifting 2020 but also a new decade? Stop by to find your new word to dedicate your year to.
This programs says it'll be making bracelets with the word as well as creating a vision board and other crafts focused on the word of the year and discovering ways to live focused on that word. Registration is available online.
Sunday
Family Bingo is a free program at 2 p.m. on Sunday where participants can gather for an all ages afternoon of Bingo. Get ready for fun and the anticipation of shouting "Bingo!" at the library. You might even win a prize. Registration is available online.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
