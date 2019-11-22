Monday
Revive Restorative Yoga will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday. This class uses trusted techniques (linking gentle movements and focused concentration on breath) into a series of postures working deep on the inter-connective tissues to promote “internal cleansing” and well-being in all areas of life. There is a $5 Class Fee with registration available online.
Tuesday
The Kids’ Make will be the featured program of the week and will give participants aged 7-12 explore new tools, fine motor skills, creative problem solving and self-directed play with art supplies, recyclables and of course their imagination. The program begins at 4:30 p.m., is free and registration is required.
Wednesday – LIBRARY CLOSES 6 p.m.
FXP Hula Hoop Fitness will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and will offer a unique blend of pilates, barre, and yoga-involved moves all with a hula hoop! The flow of sequences ignites your metabolism, tones, sculpts, and stretches the body.
The class has a $5 fee with online registration.
Thursday
LIBRARY CLOSED
Friday
LIBRARY CLOSED
Saturday
Story Time will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with songs, a story and a simple craft. The program is free with no registration required.
Sunday
Gentle Yoga will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the goal of facilitating flexibility, strength, stamina, balance and a focus on proper breathing techniques. The all-level class has a $5 fee with online registration required.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.