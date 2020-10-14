Brentwood-based LifePoint Health has named a former Citigroup banking executive its senior vice president and chief development officer, effective immediately.
With more than 10 years of experience in health care investing, Evan Keyser will lead the Brentwood-based company’s growth strategy and development initiatives, strategic acquisitions and partnerships.
Most recently, Keyser was the director of health care investment banking at multinational banking organization Citi. He worked in several leadership roles in its health care arm through his 10-year tenure with the group. Prior to that, he was an associate with various health care finance firms in St. Louis and New York.
“Evan’s experience in managing complex healthcare transactions will be a tremendous asset to our organization, and we are confident that he is the right person to drive the company’s growth strategy moving forward,” David Dill, president and chief executive officer of LifePoint Health, said in a press release. “With Evan leading our development efforts, we look forward to continuing to grow our footprint and further differentiate LifePoint as the partner of choice.”
Keyser holds a master's degree in finance from Carnegie Mellon University and an architectural engineering degree from Kansas State University, where he also minored in pre-medicine. Prior to pursuing his masters, he worked as a project engineer in Kansas City.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
