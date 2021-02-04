Brentwood-based LifePoint Health has named Elmer Polite CFO of its Eastern Division of hospitals. Polite (pictured) will oversee financial operations for 26 hospital campuses located in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Polite brings more than a decade of financial and operational leadership to LifePoint. Prior to joining LifePoint, Polite served as the chief financial executive of the Midlands market for Prisma Health in Columbia, South Carolina. Before Prisma Health, he held positions as the system chief financial officer and chief staffing officer of HCA’s Macon market, and also as the CFO of the Georgia market for Community Health Systems.
Polite earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and agribusiness and economics from South Carolina State University and holds a master’s degree in finance from DeVry University. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and American College of Healthcare Executives.
“We are delighted to welcome Elmer to our team,” Jamie Carter, president of LifePoint Health’s Eastern Division, said in a release. “He brings a tremendous amount of health system financial and operational management experience to our company, and we are confident that he is the right person to support our hospitals through the COVID-19 crisis and into the future.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
