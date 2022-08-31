A Lifetime movie is being filmed at CityPark Brentwood this week.
The public is invited to watch the filming, and some extras are needed.
According to a news release, the movie starring Oscar winner Rita Moreno will be filmed in front of the Mooreland Mansion Wednesday through Friday.
Moreno was recently seen in the 2021 remake of West Side Story.
Production will need extras on Thursday, Sept. 1, beginning around around 3 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 2, beginning around 6 p.m.
Attendees should follow these wardrobe guidelines if they would like to be considered as an extra:
Bring two or three Christmas outfits that are red, white, green and/or blue; long pants and long-sleeved shirts are preferred.
Button downs, long sleeves, sweaters, leggings, dresses, skirts, etc.
No pastel colors, pajamas, logos or festive Christmas sweaters.
Filming will take place from noon-midnight on Wednesday, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Thursday and 6 p.m.-6 a.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.