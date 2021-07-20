The Battle of Franklin Trust will conclude Sunday its annual Sunset Concert Series, a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of Carnton.
On stage will be Resurrection: A Journey Tribute, playing the iconic tunes from the band’s popular era of the 1970s and ’80s.
“We are grateful to be able to host the Sunset Concert Series again this year,” said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. “It’s an ideal opportunity to bring together both the historic community and music lovers. Our hope is that they enjoy the events on site and come back for a tour.
The event gate opens at 4 p.m., and the concert takes place from 6-8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food and beverage, including alcohol, are permitted. Food trucks including Big Boy’s Shrimp, Roadhouse Grille and Moosic City Ice Cream, and a drink tent with beer, wine and cocktails will also be onsite. Pets, tents, grills and anything with an open flame are not allowed.
Parking is free and available on site. There will be volunteers on site to direct guests to loading and unloading zones.
Advance tickets are $15.50 for adults and $5.50 for children, and $20 at the gate. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Carnton or Carter House, as well as online at http://www.boft.org/. In the event of inclement weather, every effort will be made to reschedule the concert. Tickets are nonrefundable.
For more information, contact Hannah Jacobs at http://[email protected] or call 615-905-0687.
