International real estate firm Lincoln Property Company announced on Tuesday that it acquired a 200,000-square-foot industrial facility in Franklin.

The property, which is located at 117 Southeast Parkway, is home to LOGO brands and was purchased for $23 million.

The purchase adds to Lincoln Property Company's stable of Middle Tennessee locations, which includes the Brentwood/Antioch, Ashland City, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Murfreesboro, and Smyrna areas. 

The company owns around 1.5 million-square-feet of real estate in the Nashville market, around 1 million of which has been acquired or developed in the last year alone. 

