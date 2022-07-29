International real estate firm Lincoln Property Company announced on Tuesday that it acquired a 200,000-square-foot industrial facility in Franklin.
The property, which is located at 117 Southeast Parkway, is home to LOGO brands and was purchased for $23 million.
The purchase adds to Lincoln Property Company's stable of Middle Tennessee locations, which includes the Brentwood/Antioch, Ashland City, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Murfreesboro, and Smyrna areas.
The company owns around 1.5 million-square-feet of real estate in the Nashville market, around 1 million of which has been acquired or developed in the last year alone.
For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lpc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.