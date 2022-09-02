Lipscomb Academy announced on Thursday that Stefine "Jake" House has been appointed the new athletic director for the Mustangs.
House, an assistant athletic director and head volleyball coach at Lipscomb Academy, has served as the interim athletic director since May when Michelle York stepped down after nearly three years in the role.
“I believe at Lipscomb Academy we are called to prepare our student-athletes for whatever challenge is ahead. Whether it be a test, competition, job interview or other challenge in life, our real purpose is victory with the Lord,” said House in a release.
“Our priority focus will be to prepare student-athletes to be Godly men and women within our walls so that they can shine their light as they venture out to the next chapter of their lives.”
House has been the head volleyball coach at Lipscomb Academy since 2013, earning the Division II-AA Middle District Coach of the Year in 2015. On the administrative side, she has served as an assistant athletic director since 2016.
House also has extensive experience on the court. The Kansas native was a star collegiate volleyball player at Lipscomb, earning an invite to the ASUN Conference Hall of Fame.
At Lipscomb, she was named an All-American twice, all-conference three times, to the all-tournament team four times, and the ASUN Player of the Year in 2010. She helped lead the Bisons to three conference titles.
House also spent time as a graduate assistant on Lipscomb's volleyball staff.
“Coach House’s experience gives her a unique knowledge and understanding of athletics from the perspective of a player, coach and administrator,” said Lipscomb Academy Head of School Brad Schultz.
“For Coach House, athletics is more than winning. Rather, it is an avenue to impact and transform lives for Christ and an opportunity to teach life lessons that come through participation in sports - principles upon which the Mustang athletics program is built and will continue to thrive and grow under her leadership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.