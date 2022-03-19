Ernie Smith won hundreds of games on Lipscomb Academy’s baseball field.
Like a lot of high school coaches, he also took care of the field with his assistants, players and parents.
Mowed the grass. Dragged the infield. Overseeded with rye and turf grass. Edged the infield-outfield border. Maintained pitcher’s mound. Installed foul poles. Built outfield fence. Sodded baselines. Built dugouts. Installed bleachers. Watered. Fertilized. Extended backstop. Built press box.
The field on Maplehurst Avenue in Nashville that Smith spent over four decades at making lineup cards and hitting grounders to infielders will be named after him on Friday.
“It did surprise me when they called,” Smith said. “It’s a tremendous honor, it is. Very, very grateful.”
Smith won 951 games and seven state titles during his 41-year career from 1978-2018.
Only Christian Brothers (13) Farragut (10) and Goodpasture (8) have won more state championships.
He also led the Mustangs to two state runner-up finishes.
Taking care of the field was just part of the job.
“Oh, we did it all,” Smith said. “You do your own groundskeeping.”
Smith learned how to take care of the field while playing for Ken Dugan at Lipscomb University from 1970-73.
“He wouldn’t allow the maintenance people at school to take care of the baseball field,” Smith said. “So you know who got to do it. All the players.”
Smith enjoyed it. Groundskeeping was good therapy.
“Mainly, back in those days you had to do it because you didn’t have the money coming in to do stuff like that so you just did it yourself,” Smith said.
Dugan and former Nashville Sounds owner Larry Schmittou, who coached Vanderbilt from 1968-78, were big influences on Smith.
“(Schmittou) used to coach summer league baseball when I was in high school and I played for him for a couple years,” Smith said. “I think I took the best from him and the best from Coach Dugan and tried to incorporate it.”
Smith, 71, saw plenty of changes to the game during his long run as coach.
“When you first started, you didn’t have as many coaches that did only baseball,” Smith said. “At the high school level, you would always have somebody that was coaching another sport but also coached baseball. It’s pretty much gone to specialization.”
Smith hung on to the old ways, also coaching girls basketball for 37 years from 1980-2016. He won 908 games and one state championship.
“And then you see a lot of assistant coaches that are former pro players that are now helping out,” Smith said. “You see a whole lot of these clubs in town where you’ve got former pro players that offer instruction and everything else. You see the kids getting a lot better at a younger age because of all that.”
Smith led the Mustangs to state titles in 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2001, 2005 and 2011.
He couldn’t pinpoint a best team or a biggest win, but the most painful defeat was easy: a 4-3 substate loss to Marshall County in 1999.
“We had a really good team and we had actually won the state the year before and we had a lot of those kids back,” Smith said. “They had a great pitcher. I remember Coach Dugan always saying that great pitching would stop great hitting. That one hurt.”
A huge crowd packed Lipscomb’s stands to see the season-ending loss that day as Marshall County ace Jeffrey Terrell got stronger each inning.
“As a coach, you’re always reliving it and thinking what if we had done his different, what if we had done that different,” Smith said. “There was one call where we tried to squeeze and I look back on it thinking, why did I do that? So that’s one I definitely regretted.”
Smith coached a lot of great players, but Raymond Harvey, a California transplant who played at Lipscomb from 1984-86, really stood out.
“He probably was the best overall player,” Smith said. “He could do it all. He was a great pitcher; he was a great hitter. Still holds a lot of our records.”
A good defensive first baseman and outfielder, he went on to play minor league ball with Cleveland for six seasons after a college career at Lipscomb.
Smith suffered a skull fracture in two places after being hit above the left eye by a line drive while pitching batting practice during his final season in 2018.
“Looking back on it, that was really dangerous,” Smith said. “I just didn’t get back behind the screen enough. Part of my head was sticking out.”
His 6-foot-6 son, Chris, hit the ball that gave his dad a major concussion.
“Of course, my son felt horrible,” Smith said. “I guess it was lucky it was him, actually. At least he could see me everyday and know I was still moving around and talking. It was just an accident.”
The ball exploded off the aluminum bat, giving him just a split second to react.
He made a full recovery and it wasn’t a factor in his decision to retire later that year.
Smith was a backup utility infielder for Lipscomb University when it finished second at the 1971 NAIA World Series after a 9-8 loss in 10 innings to Linfield (Ore.)
Lipscomb lost its first game in the double-elimination tournament before winning five straight.
“In the finals, we had the winning runs on base and our last batter hit a ball to the warning track and the left fielder made a really good catch to save the game for ‘em,” Smith said. “Somebody in the paper nicknamed us the Miracle Bisons.”
Smith coached his sons, Keith (2011 grad) and Chris (2018), and his future wife, Regina (1980).
In high school, Smith played baseball, football, basketball and ran cross country at Lipscomb from 1965-69.
The Mustangs’ baseball team finished second in the state in 1980 and 2008 under Smith.
Brad Coon, a former Lipscomb University assistant who played center field in the minor leagues for eight seasons, replaced Smith in 2019.
“I knew taking this job the foundation and the legacy that Coach Smith had left,” said Coon, who led the Mustangs to the Division II-AA quarterfinals in 2021. “There’s not a day or a year that goes by that I don’t think about that. My job is to simply continue that tradition and build on that solid foundation that he left.”
Coon said that the relationships Smith built with his players and coaches were more important than the wins and losses.
“Even all those wins don’t compare to the impact that he had on all those kids and families in the community throughout (his) career,” Coon said. “So that’s really what’s most impressive, which I try to model my coaching philosophy similar to his. I think relationships are gonna take you in the long run and you take some wins and losses with it, but he’s definitely legendary in both areas.”
Overton’s Mike Morrison played against Smith’s Mustangs nearly every year from 1997-2018.
“So close in proximity and the kids all knew each other,” Morrison said. “They were always going to do things right. He had to have practiced situations with them a lot because they always seemed to be on top of their game.”
Smith, a 2015 TSSAA Hall of Fame inductee, got the most out of his players.
“When you win state championships, your kids are always buying into what you’re doing,” Morrison said. “So I think he had kids along the way that were really good baseball players and with him doing the things that he did it made them better and made them competitive in all situations.”
Christ Presbyterian Academy coach Larry Nesbitt played shortstop for Smith from 1995-97 and coached against him in the same district from 2008-13.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is that it was fun,” Nesbitt said of his playing days. “I think that he had a good perspective on where baseball ought to be in a teenager’s life. He kept us all hungry and wanting to play because of where he put baseball on the list of priorities.”
Smith believed in faith and family first, followed by baseball. It was about relationships.
“You could still tell that he was very competitive, especially in game situations,” Nesbitt said.
Nesbitt said Smith balanced schoolwork and baseball.
“I think that he found a really good balance that I want to have with my team as well,” Nesbitt said. “We’re not running four-hour practices; we’re not practicing until the wee hours of the night or anything like that.”
Nesbitt said Smith didn’t micro-manage. He trusted his players, giving them the freedom to play.
“That’s another philosophy that I share with my team as well,” Nesbitt said. “I would say that his style was to teach us how to play and then get our of our way. I always felt like I had a green light to steal whenever I wanted to, swing when I wanted to and I know other players did as well.”
Nesbitt said a lot of high school coaches want to make every decision for their players so they call pitches and tell baserunners when to steal, but that wasn’t Smith’s philosophy.
“Now he would give us signs and we were expected to (follow them), but also had permission if we saw something, do something,” Nesbitt said.
Smith had a knack for getting his teams to peak during the postseason.
“I do think that was part of him holding the reins back throughout the season, so that they would remain hungry for the postseason,” Nesbitt said. “I don’t know what his postseason record was, but I bet it was insane.”
Smith wouldn’t drive his players too hard during the regular season, hoping to save energy for the postseason.
“The coolest part was coaching against him because I still felt supported even though we were competing against each other,” Nesbitt said. “I still felt like he was proud of the man that I had become. He was proud of the program that I was leading.”
Nesbitt has won two state titles and nearly 350 games early in his 23rd season at CPA.
One moment with Smith in 2011 stands out in Nesbitt’s memory. His old coach went on to win his final state title that year.
“We were playing in a big game at Shelby Park in a district tournament and I was coaching against him and he just told me to grab a glove and asked if we could play catch,” Nesbitt said. “So he and I had a game of catch before we were about to play against each other. It was, like, hey let’s keep this in perspective.
“Obviously, we want to win, but there are things a lot more important and our relationship with each other is more important than the outcome of this game.”
