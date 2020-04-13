Lipscomb Academy head coach and former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been working with NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa on Lipscomb’s campus in the weeks leading up to the draft.
The second-year Mustangs coach had high praise for the 22-year-old Tagovailoa, stating he believes the Alabama signal caller could be a potential future Hall of Famer.
"He throws better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino," Dilfer told the Washington Post last week.
"He throws the football better than anyone throws the football…Whoever gets him wins the draft because you are getting a Hall of Fame player.”
Dilfer has been working with Tagovailoa in the offseason, creating a pre-draft workout program for the quarterback and helping him put together his virtual pro day to send out to all 32 teams.
Dilfer and Tagovailoa first met in 2016 at an Elite 11 camp during his senior year. They stayed in contact for the next three years during his time at Alabama and when Tagovailoa was cleared to take the field again on March 9, he knew exactly who to call.
The two-time All-SEC quarterback had his pro day on Thursday, and on Friday ESPN’s Chris Mortensen had shared clips from the workout on social media.
Tagovailoa is expected to be a first-round pick and could be selected as high as in the top 10. He has been linked to the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers as of late.
Tagovailoa is largely considered the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind LSU’s Joe Burrow and ahead of Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
"There are some really, really good quarterbacks in this draft,” Dilfer stated. “But the best one is Tua.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.