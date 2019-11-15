A 5-5 season for the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs has turned into being a game short of the D-II AA state finals.
The team blasted Knoxville Grace on the road 45-21 Friday night to reach the semifinals.
Running back Jaden Lyles rushed for three touchdowns in the first half to go along with a long gallop for Kyle McNamara on a touchdown run and a short run for score for Jackson Harmon.
The team's 35-14 lead at half held strong throughout the second.
McNamara caught another pass from quarterback Luther Richesson in the third quarter to get ahead 42-21.
Mason Long would kick a final field goal in the fourth to make it 45-21 as the final.
The team will get a rematch against Christ Presbyterian Academy on the road next Friday to see who advances to the state game.
CPA won 28-7 in the first meeting in October.
Information from LA Football social media accounts.
